Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,762.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,165,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,762.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.8% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

