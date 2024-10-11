TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $124.49 million and $7.28 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00043430 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,530,926 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,233,536 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

