Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

Terrace Energy Stock Up 21.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Company Profile

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

