Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $250.47 million and approximately $20.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

