Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $250.47 million and approximately $20.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
