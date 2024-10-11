Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.59. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 158,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 450.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 11.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

