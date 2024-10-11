Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the September 15th total of 815,100 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tenon Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

TNON traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 250,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,803. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 4,819.46% and a negative net margin of 411.27%.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

