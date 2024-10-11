Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 42.1% in September

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 498,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TENX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. 22,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

