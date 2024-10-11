Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.35. 1,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. Temenos has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $103.63.

Temenos Company Profile

Featured Articles

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

