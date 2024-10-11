Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.35. 1,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. Temenos has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $103.63.
Temenos Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.