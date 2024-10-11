Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE TEF opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,519,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth about $3,645,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 81.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

