Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Update

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance

TIKK stock remained flat at $2.99 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299,000.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

