Tectum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $561,037.15 (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Tectum has a market capitalization of $80.53 million and $561,037.15 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tectum has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tectum token can now be bought for approximately $10.60 or 0.00017144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tectum Profile

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,598,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,598,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 10.45075089 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,136,561.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

