Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Trading Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 15,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 39,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). As a group, analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tectonic Therapeutic

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,796,764 shares in the company, valued at $109,422,738.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at $7,099,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Featured Articles

