Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Stock Performance

Tecogen stock remained flat at $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 20.78%.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

