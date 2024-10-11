Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $24.27. Team shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 35,422 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team in a report on Saturday, August 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 98.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Team stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Team as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

