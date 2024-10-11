TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by TD Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cormark upgraded Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.21.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.11. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00. In related news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. Insiders purchased 45,435 shares of company stock worth $420,402 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

