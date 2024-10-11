TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Update

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,500 shares, a growth of 2,104.2% from the September 15th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of TCTM Kids IT Education stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,659. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

