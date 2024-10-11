TAP Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $5.23 on Friday, reaching $285.31. 126,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.62 and a 200-day moving average of $267.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

