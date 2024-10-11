TAP Consulting LLC Sells 524 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 275,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,667,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.35. 247,797 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

