TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

GLD traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,687. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $247.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.80 and its 200-day moving average is $223.14.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

