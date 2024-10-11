TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 4,383 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHQ. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 1,540,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $36.06.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

