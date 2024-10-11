TAP Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XLG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $47.94. 319,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.