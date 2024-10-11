TAP Consulting LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 67,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.77. 2,850,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day moving average of $168.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

