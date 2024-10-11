TAP Consulting LLC Has $15.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after buying an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $93.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,690,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,536,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

