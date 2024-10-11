TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 406,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,809. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.