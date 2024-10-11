TAP Consulting LLC Buys 75 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,338. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.45.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

