TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 310,042 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,680,000.

FSIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 163,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

