TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 259,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,981,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAL

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.04.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 121,705 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,277,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Monolith Management Ltd now owns 904,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.