Taboola.com’s (TBLA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.31.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $956.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $106,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,930.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,339,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 327,518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 80,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

