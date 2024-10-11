T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Short Interest Down 63.9% in September

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,933,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Trading Down 17.6 %
Shares of T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,667,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97.
T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile
