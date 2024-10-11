T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Short Interest Down 63.9% in September

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,933,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Trading Down 17.6 %

Shares of T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,667,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

