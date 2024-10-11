Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.44.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

