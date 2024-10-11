Swipe Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $174.79 million and $257.72 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 619,962,537 coins and its circulating supply is 619,962,808 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

