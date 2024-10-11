S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
About S&W Seed
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&W Seed
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.