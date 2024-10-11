S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

