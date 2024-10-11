Susquehanna Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $70.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

UAL stock opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,381,000 after buying an additional 129,981 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in United Airlines by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 502,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.