Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.790-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.42.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

