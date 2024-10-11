Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 38,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 15,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Sunlands Technology Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $107.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 149.92%. The business had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

