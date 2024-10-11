Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.56 and traded as high as C$54.17. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$53.59, with a volume of 4,104,961 shares trading hands.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.2557377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

