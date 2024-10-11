Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in September

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SOMMY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. 2,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,529. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.54. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

