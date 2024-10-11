Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €11.35 ($12.47) and last traded at €11.28 ($12.40). 117,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.24 ($12.35).

Südzucker Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

