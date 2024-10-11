Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $94.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,641. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

