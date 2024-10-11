Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 210,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,474. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

