Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 51,235 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 492,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 96,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 98,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.