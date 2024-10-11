Substratum Price Up 0% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $1.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008499 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,367.69 or 0.99783617 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002382 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

