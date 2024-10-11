SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Short Interest Update

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the September 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SU Group Price Performance
NASDAQ SUGP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 108,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. SU Group has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.86.
SU Group Company Profile
