Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Update

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance
STBI stock remained flat at $17.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380. Sturgis Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sturgis Bancorp
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.