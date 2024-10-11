Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Update

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

STBI stock remained flat at $17.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380. Sturgis Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

