Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 9,145 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in NIKE were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its position in NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in NIKE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,391,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,722,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

