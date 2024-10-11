Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after buying an additional 273,291 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 242,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,026.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 79,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 72,440 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,870. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

