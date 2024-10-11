Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $2.37 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in RTX were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,506,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 371,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.20. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $125.93.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. RTX’s payout ratio is 145.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.