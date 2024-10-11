Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 235,548 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,548 shares during the quarter. Franklin BSP Realty Trust makes up approximately 3.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned about 1.29% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBRT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,248. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 89.36 and a quick ratio of 89.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.17%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

