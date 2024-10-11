Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 1,362 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 1.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 16,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $927,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.83. 92,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,458. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $312.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

