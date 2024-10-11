Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 3,864 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,261,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 206,840 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 181.2% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 504,812 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 5.5 %

BRDG opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -216.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridge Investment Group

In other news, COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,748 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $30,958.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 455,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,545.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $213,297.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,605,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,517,572.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam O’farrell sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $30,958.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 455,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,545.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,366 shares of company stock worth $687,133. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

